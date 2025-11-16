BrightView (NYSE:BV) vs. Premium Catering (NASDAQ:PC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Premium Catering (NASDAQ:PC – Get Free Report) and BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Premium Catering and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premium Catering N/A N/A N/A BrightView 2.00% 8.76% 3.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premium Catering and BrightView”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premium Catering $4.29 million 4.54 -$1.08 million N/A N/A BrightView $2.70 billion 0.43 $66.40 million $0.03 404.83

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than Premium Catering.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Premium Catering and BrightView, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premium Catering 1 0 0 0 1.00 BrightView 0 3 3 0 2.50

BrightView has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.50%. Given BrightView’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightView is more favorable than Premium Catering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of BrightView shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrightView beats Premium Catering on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premium Catering

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries. It also operates a central kitchen under the Premium Catering brand name to supply budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers; operates food stalls; and provides buffet catering services for private functions, and corporate and community events, as well as provides ancillary delivery services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore. Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hero Global Enterprises Limited.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

