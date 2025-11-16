Cercano Management LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Cercano Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,275 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $557.77 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.21 and its 200-day moving average is $548.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

