Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Enerflex worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enerflex by 31.7% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enerflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerflex by 984.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enerflex in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Enerflex Stock Up 2.5%

EFXT stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

