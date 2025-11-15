Brendan Mulligan Sells 10,000 Shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 903,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,643,145. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brendan Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Brendan Mulligan sold 80,934 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $3,518,200.98.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $458,867.42.

Figma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The business had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. Figma’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,946,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,034,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $74,503,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Figma from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Figma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

