JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $33.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,027.01. The trade was a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $304,128.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,525.92. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

