Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Vimeo by 77.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Vimeo had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMEO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

