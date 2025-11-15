34,691 Shares in Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 100.6% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 42,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 761,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 512,909 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 32.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.1%

Chimera Investment stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Chimera Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($60.05) million during the quarter. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -370.00%.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.