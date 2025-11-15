Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells $476,800.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,081,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,728,809.92. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $34,002.18.

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $164,400.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $170,600.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $171,200.00.

Fastly Stock Down 1.6%

Fastly stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The business had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

