Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 67.47% and a net margin of 64.77%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.5%
MARPS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.21.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 87.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Marine Petroleum Trust
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.