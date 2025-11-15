Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 67.47% and a net margin of 64.77%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.5%

MARPS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.