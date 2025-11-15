Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc $IVR

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764,410 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 151.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,295,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 780,225 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 964,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 553,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 239,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $539.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of ($22.71) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

