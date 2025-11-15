KBC Group NV Sells 828 Shares of Aon plc $AON

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AON were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.13.

AON Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AON stock opened at $349.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.56. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.