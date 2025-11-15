Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 63,987 Frontline PLC $FRO

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 59.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 3,353.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. Frontline PLC has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 134.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Frontline from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

