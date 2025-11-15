nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of nVent Electric worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $229,615,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,578 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 29.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after purchasing an additional 709,464 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,443,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,142,000 after buying an additional 585,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,728.48. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total value of $13,032,518.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,170.40. This represents a 63.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 195,831 shares of company stock worth $21,083,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

