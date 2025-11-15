Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

