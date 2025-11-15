Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,972,000 after purchasing an additional 684,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after purchasing an additional 417,951 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,605,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,493,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 414,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $133.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.96. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $135.27.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.