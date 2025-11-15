SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $340,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

