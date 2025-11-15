Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $181.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $183.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

