US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.906-3.969 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.4 billion-$40.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.6 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. US Foods has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. The trade was a 34.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

