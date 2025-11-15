Geode Capital Management LLC Has $563.31 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $563,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $191.09 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.03.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

