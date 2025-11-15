Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Increased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

