Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 45.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.7%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.