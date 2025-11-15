SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,319 Shares of Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 116.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 100,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $3,408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,720.96. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,502,685.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,736.80. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $23.65 on Friday. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.