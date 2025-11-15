Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,974 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 126.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $2,134,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,386,345. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,359 shares of company stock worth $3,932,155. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $39.11 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

