JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $303.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $826.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

