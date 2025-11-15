Members Trust Co Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Members Trust Co boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 191.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

