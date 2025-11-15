Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $21.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

