940,155 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 940,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,588,000. CoStar Group makes up 5.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 151,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 56,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,991,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $68.05 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,361.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

