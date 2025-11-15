Opinicus Capital Inc. Acquires 1,461 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up 1.5% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,630. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

