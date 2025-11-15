Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,464. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:PH opened at $830.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $767.54 and its 200 day moving average is $721.39. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $869.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 price target (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.