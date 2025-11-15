Keyvantage Wealth LLC Sells 2,428 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Keyvantage Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,621,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,371,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 24,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

