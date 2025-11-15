PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,627 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Halliburton worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 94.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.30 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Rothschild Redb upgraded Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

