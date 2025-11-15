JBF Capital Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 149.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,402.17. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock worth $1,707,292 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

