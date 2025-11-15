First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 621,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 619,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 455,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FMB opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

