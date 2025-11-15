SG Capital Management LLC Takes $21.62 Million Position in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 884,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,623,000. OPENLANE makes up about 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in OPENLANE by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OPENLANE by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Stock Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $25.70 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.40 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KAR

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.