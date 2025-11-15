MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 16,204 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,476,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

