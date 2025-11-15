Calix, Inc $CALX Position Reduced by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Calix by 135.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 545,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,207,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,509,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 270,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth $13,599,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $3,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,041.50. The trade was a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $26,917,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,694,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,580,508.92. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,699,800. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. Calix, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $85.00 price target on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

