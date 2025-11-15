Opinicus Capital Inc. Purchases 8,305 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 122,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

