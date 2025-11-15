SG Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 235.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132,866 shares during the quarter. Ambarella comprises about 0.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 200.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $391,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 788,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,664,630.47. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $154,650.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 126,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,385.96. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $87.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.14. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

