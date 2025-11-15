Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU Shares Sold by Independence Financial Advisors LLC

Independence Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises about 2.5% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

