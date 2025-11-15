SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.18 Million Investment in Sonoco Products Company $SON

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 439.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $809,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $99,914.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,310 shares in the company, valued at $929,369.70. This represents a 12.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SON opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sonoco Products Company has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.