Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Stock Holdings Increased by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350,011 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 455,084.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,345,000 after buying an additional 5,843,278 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 894.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 559,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 502,874 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20,509.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 453,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 451,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,745,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 36.8%

Shares of DISV stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

