Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Position Boosted by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after buying an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after buying an additional 1,520,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,191,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 460,103 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,471,000 after acquiring an additional 328,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.58 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

