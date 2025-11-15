Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $6.85 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 37.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,127 shares of company stock worth $16,993,030. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.93.

View Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $461.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.42 and a 200-day moving average of $374.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $484.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.