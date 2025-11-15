Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 138.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,606 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRE. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,755,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $7,179,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 1,363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 57,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 440,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 206.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DCRE stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92.

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

