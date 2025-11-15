Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68,939 Shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF $DCMT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,939 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $27.99.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund provides broad commodity exposure through an actively managed portfolio of commodity-linked derivative instruments. The fund seeks total returns throughout an entire market cycle.

