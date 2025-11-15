Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,427 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,904,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,189,000 after purchasing an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,391,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,887,000 after acquiring an additional 319,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,142,000 after buying an additional 152,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 307.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,795,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,637 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

AVEM opened at $77.58 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.