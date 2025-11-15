Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.