Security Financial Services INC. Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $37.66 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

