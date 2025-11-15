Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,484 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,086.11. The company has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $980.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $828.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

