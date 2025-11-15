Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.10 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Leidos worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in Leidos by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.03. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

